Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended Viktor Gyökeres after the forward fired another blank in a match with a top-six rival.

Sweden international Gyökeres was largely a spectator in Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City and managed only 22 touches.

The £55 million ($74.3m) signing failed to have a single shot after similarly quiet displays during last month's 1-0 victory away to Manchester United and defeat by the same score at Liverpool.

But Arteta rallied round the striker who was unfortunate not to tap-in Leandro Trossard's 60th-minute cross.

"Well, there were a lot of situations that the chances were there and then especially the final pass was missing," Arteta insisted.

"There were a lot of very good balls in the box, especially I remember three of them that he was very, very close to doing it against City.

"To have very big open chances is extremely difficult, but he's certainly trying his best and trying to do that, and we have to provide more for him, that's it."

Arteta's quotes followed comments from former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on Gyökeres, where he questioned whether he was truly "elite."

"There's a lot of talk of, is he elite?," Carragher said on Sky Sports before the game. "In the biggest games, he has looked a little bit short.

"I don't believe if Arsenal are to win the league, it will be because of Gyökeres. If they do it, it will be [because of] the two centre-backs."

Viktor Gyökeres has scored three goals in five Premier League games for Arsenal, but none against top-six rivals. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

After the game, Carragher said Arsenal's problems were more down to creativity than the finishing of Gyökeres.

"He hasn't had a kick today and he might get criticism again on the back of the game today, but I don't think in those three games he's had a chance," Carragher added. "They haven't created a chance for him.

"So I go back to when people keep saying 'Arsenal's problem is finishing.'. But it's not, it's creating. They don't create enough ... they haven't created one chance for him."

Gyökeres also failed to score at Athletic Bilbao in midweek where substitute Gabriel Martinelli broke the deadlock during a fine 19-minute cameo.

It was not enough to earn Martinelli a recall against Man City and yet the young Brazilian winger once again made his mark with a brilliant stoppage-time lob off the bench to cancel out Erling Haaland's slick ninth-minute opener.

Even though the draw leaves Arsenal and Man City both trailing behind league leaders Liverpool after only five fixtures, Arteta praised Martinelli's mentality.

He added: "Gabi's in a really good moment again after the game he had in Bilbao.

"In that period of time he probably deserved more but his energy again, his attitude was really good and that's why he made the impact that he made again for the team.

"We want consistency on that. On every player that is not starting the game to be able to do that because you see how long the match is and the level that it requires to beat them. I'm very happy with him."

Martinelli may start Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie at League One side Port Vale, but fellow winger Noni Madueke could miss out after being withdrawn at half-time against Man City following another bright display.

"I think he had an issue very early in the match and he wasn't well enough to continue," Arteta revealed.