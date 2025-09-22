Ballon d'Or 2025: Where to watch, list of nominees, all awards

Open Extended Reactions

The Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) awards, co-organised by France Football magazine and UEFA, are among football's most prestigious individual honours.

Started in 1956, the award was decided by journalists to select the best European player of the previous year, before expanding in 1995 to include all players playing in Europe and then finally in 2007 to all players the world over. For six years between 2010-2015, the award was given in conjunction with FIFA, before the partnership ended and FIFA reverted to their separate annual award. The current iteration sees the award given for achievements during a football season, and not a calendar year, with the voting being done by an international jury of journalists (one per country).

Ballon d'Or Shaun Brooks - CameraSport

Lionel Messi has won the most Ballons d'Or with eight, Cristiano Ronaldo follows with five.

The 2025 edition will be the 69th edition of the awards and will acknowledge achievements from Aug. 1, 2024 to July 13, 2025 (which was the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup) for the men's and Aug. 1 to Aug. 2. 2025 (which was the final of the 2025 Copa America Femenina) for women.

When, and where is the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony happening?

Date: Sept. 22, Monday

Time: 8 pm BST (3 PM ET, 12.30 am IST)

Venue: Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris, France

Where to watch the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony

In the UK, streaming will be available on the award website itself -- ballondor.com/en/videos. In the U.S., it will be broadcast by CBS, while in India viewers can catch it live on SonyLIV.

Who are the nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2025 men's award?

Who are the nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2025 women's award?

What other awards will be given?

The Men's and Women's Kopa Trophies (named after the French footballer Raymond Kopa), awarded for best young players (u21). The nominees are:

Men's:

Women's:

The Men's and Women's Yashin Trophies (named after Soviet goalie Lev Yashin), awarded for the best goalkeeper. The nominees are:

Men's

Women's

Gerd Muller Trophies (named after the German striker), given to the top scorer from the previous season.

Socrates Award (named after Brazilian footballer Dr. Socrates), awarded for the best humanitarian work done by a footballer. This award is presented in collaboration with 'Peace and Sport'

Men's and Women's Club of the Year

The nominees are:

Men's

Women's

Men's and Women's Coach of the Year

The nominees are:

Men's

Antonio Conte

Luis Enrique

Hansi Flick

Enzo Maresca

Arne Slot

Women's