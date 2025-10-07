Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF are in advanced talks with defender Sergio Reguilón for a possible contract ahead of the 2026 MLS season, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

The left back would come in to replace Jordi Alba, who announced his retirement from football at the end of the year after two years with Inter Miami. Though Alba initially signed a contract extension with Inter Miami through the 2027 season, he decided to rescind the deal and retire instead.

Reguilón would join the team in January during the winter transfer window.

Sergio Reguilón played on loan for Manchester United from Tottenham. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The defender is currently without a club after his contract with Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur expired this previous summer. He initially joined Spurs on a five-year deal in September 2020 and went on to make his debut 10 days later.

Reguilón scored two goals for the Premier League team before going on loan to Atlético Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford. Overall, the defender recorded 73 appearances for Tottenham prior to his contract expiring at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Prior to his stint at the Premier League, Reguilón briefly featured for Real Madrid and Sevilla in LaLiga.