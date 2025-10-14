Open Extended Reactions

Portugal was minutes from securing their place in the 2026 World Cup after Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in a 2-2 draw with Hungary in Lisbon on Tuesday.

Though Portugal didn't quite get over the line to clinch their World Cup spot, star man Ronaldo broke yet another record in his illustrious career with the pair of goals.

His first goal broke a tie with former Guatemala player Carlos Ruiz for the most goals in World Cup qualifying at 40, his second put him two clear to make it 41 goals in 50 qualifying matches.

Ronaldo scored his brace in the first half to put Portugal in the lead after Hungary had briefly gone ahead with a Attila Szalai in the eighth minute. With Portugal clinging to a 2-1 lead, Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored in second-half stoppage time to earn the visitors a draw and put the brakes on the celebrations for Roberto Martinez's side.

The result left Portugal on 10 points from four games, with Hungary in second with five points. Ronaldo and company can clinch qualification in the November window when the round out qualification with games against Ireland and Armenia.

The two also goals put Ronaldo on 948 career for club and country and he has now scored five or more goals in five of the six World Cup qualifying cycles in which he has taken part.

Ronaldo will be 41 years old next summer for the 48-team World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but is fully expected to be a part of the squad that will try to earn Portugal a first-ever trophy at the world's biggest tournament.