Eberechi Eze opened his Premier League account for Arsenal on Sunday with an eye-catching strike against his former club Crystal Palace.

Eze is remembered as a cult hero at Palace who he helped to win the FA Cup last season, but fans of the south London club would have winced seeing the England international score with a well-taken strike in the first half of Sunday's clash.

It was a goal that came from another set-piece, a part of Arsenal's game that Mikel Arteta had said is a decade in the making, with Palace failing to deal with a Declan Rice delivery before Eze jumped on to the loose ball in the box unleashing a thunderous strike past Dean Henderson.

Eberechi Eze got off the mark for Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Eze chose not to celebrate against the club he scored 40 goals for in 169 appearances in all competitions.

The winger's first goal for Arsenal came in the Carabao Cup against Port Vale last month.

Three points against Palace would consolidate Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League after Liverpool fell to their fourth League defeat in a row on Saturday.