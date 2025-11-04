Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu has offered public support to goalkeeper Josep Martínez following his involvement in a fatal road collision.

A man died last week after his electric wheelchair collided with a car driven by 27-year-old Spain international Martínez.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, which occurred in the province of Como, with police stating the wheelchair appeared to have veered into the path of the vehicle.

Martínez, who provides back-up for Yann Sommer, was left out of Inter's squad for a 3-0 Serie A win over Fiorentina the following evening before being an unused substitute during Sunday's 2-1 success at Verona.

"We need to be there for him, support him, and help him through this," Chivu told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League match against Kairat Almaty, according to Inter's website.

"It's an incredibly difficult time, and I wouldn't wish it on anyone.

"He's in a sensitive situation, and the important thing is that we are by his side and help him find peace again.

"Life doesn't always go the way we want, and it takes real strength to get through moments like this."

Josep Martínez is the backup goalkeeper at Inter Milan. Francesco Scaccianoce - Inter/Inter via Getty Images

Last season's runners-up Inter have begun the current Champions League campaign with wins over Ajax, Slavia Prague and Union Saint-Gilloise.

Kazakh club Kairat, who defeated Celtic en route to qualifying for the league phase, have picked up a single point from a possible nine.

Chivu dismissed suggestions his side's strong start in the competition is due to a favourable run of fixtures.

"I don't pay attention to what others say or write," said the Romanian coach.

"I know that tomorrow we'll play a crucial, and far from easy, game because this is the Champions League and winning is not something we can take for granted, both here and in Serie A.

"We're up against a team that came through four qualifying rounds, knocking out teams like Slovan [Bratislava] and Celtic, which really shows their quality.

"If someone wants to claim that we've had easy games, they're free to do so, but as a group, our staff and the club, we always respect the competition and know just how hard it is to play and go all the way."

Inter captain Lautaro Martínez has gone three games with scoring since finding the net in the 4-0 victory over Belgian side USG on Oct. 21.

Asked about the form of the Argentina World Cup winner, Chivu said: "People try to make a case where there isn't one. Even when he doesn't score, he contributes so much.

"I told him something very simple: he needs to smile more. Happiness, passion and leadership are part of his character.

"Sometimes the sense of responsibility weighs on him, but he knows how important he is to us. He works hard, gives it his all and that's all that matters. He just needs to remember to enjoy what he does."