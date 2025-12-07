Vancouver Whitecaps shed 'proud tears' as MLS Cup dream ends

Lionel Messi records a pair of assists as Inter Miami take down the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 to win the MLS Cup. (1:39)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Vancouver Whitecaps coach Jesper Sørensen admitted that he shed "proud tears" after his underdog roster lost 3-1 to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in Saturday's MLS Cup final.

The Canadian franchise, which had been boosted by the midseason arrival of Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller, was seeking its first MLS Cup title

"We have grown together throughout the season, so now we are a very strong group," said Sorensen, an MLS Coach of the Year finalist who revived Vancouver in 2025.

"Today, obviously we cry, but I think what is important is that it is proud tears, and the tears have to be proud, because I know that we have excited a lot of people in Vancouver.

"We have created something around us that people want to see and watch."

Thomas Müller and the Vancouver Whitecaps fell one win short of a first MLS Cup title. Elsa/Getty Images

Heading into the season, expectations were low for a team that has been traditionally viewed as mid-to-lower-tier club. MLS' in-house experts predicted them to finish second-to-last in the Western Conference before the 2025 season kicked off.

Sørensen and the Whitecaps exceeded those expectations as not only the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, but also as first-time MLS Cup finalists. Nonetheless, those proud tears are still painful for the first-year coach.

"When you reach out for something, it hurts even more when you don't get it," said Sørensen. "These games, they're decided in a few moments. And, of course, when you play Miami, they have players that can take advantage of these moments. They shook up our confidence a little bit, that's what can happen."

Initially down 1-0 through an own goal, Vancouver later took charge as the game progressed and found an equalizer in the 60th minute through Ali Ahmed. But after the 70th minute, Miami turned up their pressure and cemented a 3-1 win led by two assists from Messi.

"Obviously, congratulations to Miami. This has been a season where we've seen a Miami team, and a Vancouver team, set their mark on the season," said Sørensen.

Miami's title marks their first MLS Cup crown. As for Vancouver, their 2025 remains a positive one with a 2025 Canadian Championship, Western Conference trophy and appearances in the Concacaf Champions Cup final and MLS Cup final.