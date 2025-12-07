Yves Bissouma faces Tottenham sanction over laughing gas video

ESPN's Janusz Michallik believes Xavi Simons is finally finding his feet at Tottenham after scoring and assisting in their 2-0 victory over Brentford. (1:40)

Yves Bissouma is facing further disciplinary action after Tottenham opened an investigation into allegations he inhaled laughing gas for a second time, Press Association understands.

Bissouma was dropped for repeated lateness before Spurs' Super Cup clash with Paris Saint-Germain in August and has yet to appear under Thomas Frank following subsequent knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Currently sidelined after ankle surgery in October, Bissouma could feel the wrath of the Premier League club again after he was allegedly filmed inhaling nitrous oxide -- widely known as laughing gas.

To compound matters for Mali international Bissouma, this is the second time in two seasons he has been embroiled in a nitrous oxide controversy.

Former Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou handed out a one-match ban to Bissouma at the start of the 2024-25 campaign after he was filmed inhaling laughing gas.

Bissouma subsequently apologised for a "severe lack of judgement," but a report in The Sun on Saturday showed footage of the midfielder being caught on camera again inhaling nitrous oxide in November.

Yves Bissouma last played a competitive game for Tottenham last May, but featured in preseason. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Nitrous oxide was made a Class C drug in 2023 as part of the UK government's anti-social behaviour action plan and possession of it for recreational use is an offence.

A Tottenham spokesman told PA: "We are looking into the events and it will be dealt with as an internal matter."

Former Brighton midfielder Bissouma last played a competitive game for Spurs on May 25 against his old club -- days after he started the club's Europa League success over Manchester United in Bilbao.

The 29-year-old has also deleted all references to Tottenham on his official Instagram account, raising further doubt about his future at the club.