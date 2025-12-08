Next Bruno Guimarães? Newcastle search Brazil in transfer market - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Bruno Guimarães (right) and Joelinton are two Brazilian players already at the heart of Newcastle's midfield. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Newcastle are looking to Brazil to find the next wave of young South American talent and are set to venture into the market as soon as the 2026 summer window, sources have told ESPN.

Since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment fund took over as majority owners of the Premier League club they haven't been shy in the transfer market and just this summer spent over £200 million ($266m) which included high-profile forwards Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa.

They have however struggled to keep up with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), something that Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães has previously told ESPN.

Newcastle's newfound interest in Brazilian talent is in no small part down to Sporting Director Ross Wilson, who joined the club in October after leaving Nottingham Forest.

And it was at the City Ground, where Wilson laid out a blueprint that sources told ESPN Newcastle are set to follow, bringing in six Brazilian players, a group that star centre-back Murillo and striker Igor Jesus were a part of.

Sources told ESPN that it is unlikely Newcastle will turn to Brazil during the January window, rather seeking more established European players, before turning their attention to the South American nation next summer.