Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy won't 'waste time' over tactics board memes

Wilfried Nancy has said he will not "waste time" on the sort of negative reaction which followed his debut defeat as Celtic boss.

The Frenchman started his reign at Parkhead just a few days after being appointed with a 2-1 home loss to Hearts on Sunday which saw the Hoops fall three points adrift of the William Hill Premiership leaders with a game in hand.

Much was made of Nancy using a hand-held tactics board at the side of the pitch during the game to inform players of changes, while one radio pundit even questioned his choice of green trainers.

Speaking at Celtic Park ahead of the Europa League game at home to Roma on Thursday night, the 48-year-old former Columbus Crew and Montreal boss said: "People deserve the right to talk.

"I'm going to dress one way, maybe they are going to say that they don't like the way I dress, so I don't waste time on that.

Wilfred Nancy will manage his first Europa League game with Celtic against Roma. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

"If I use it [the tactics board], it's because it's good for me. Simple as that and I'm not saying that I'm going to use it all the time. I'm going to be really honest with you.

"When I decided to become a coach -- sorry, when I had the opportunity to become a coach -- I was an assistant coach for seven years, so I worked with many coaches. So I always told myself that when you become a coach, cut everything. So this is what I did.

"So, on Twitter, I cut everything, regarding my name, regarding the club, regarding what people say, because they have the right to say something. This is part of the job. That's why we study for that. And after that, I'm not here to comment on everything.

"We can go to a restaurant together and maybe you're going to say that you like the food and I'm going to say, I don't like it. You know what I mean?

"So at the end of the day, this is part of the job, and me, I control what I can control, to be good with my players, with my club, with the people that I work with. And to maximise our chance to win games by having a good performance."

Nancy revealed his mother was concerned about the effects of the whirlwind start to his Hoops career which has a Premier Sports Cup final against St Mirren to come at Hampden Park on Sunday.

He said: "My mum told me that I have bags [under my eyes].

"I said, 'Yeah, mummy, I just came in, jet-lagged, trying to anticipate everything.'

"But again, this is part of our job. I'm really excited by that. So, I try to stay at peace with myself, at peace with you.

"I try to open my eyes to understand the culture. Try to open my eyes to also understand the context. And after that, I'm going to do what I used to do in terms of the way I want to play, because this is a lifestyle.

"This is not something that I'm trying to cope [with]. This is something that I feel. After that we'll see."