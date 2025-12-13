Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea lead Man United, Newcastle in Smit race

Enzo Maresca jokes about being awarded the November Premier League manager of the month award, after three winless games so far for Chelsea in December. (0:43)

AZ Alkmaar wonderkid Kees Smit is being tracked by Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United, but the Blues are leading the chase, while Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki is also attracting interest from two of those clubs. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Chelsea are the frontrunners in the race to sign AZ Alkmaar wonderkid Kees Smit, according to iNews. While the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United are also keen on signing the 19-year-old midfielder, Chelsea have been quick to establish contact with the player's camp. Kees' transfer is valued at around the £25 million mark, although it's unclear if Chelsea would be willing to stump up such a sum in January. Newcastle, by contrast, are definitely pondering a move for the Netherlands international next month.

- Chelsea and Manchester United are accelerating efforts to sign Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki, says Sky Switzerland. The DR Congo international is viewed by United as a cheaper alternative to Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba, whose transfer is valued at over £100 million, and as a replacement for Kobbie Mainoo. Sadiki, 20, only joined Sunderland from Union SG in July for around £15 million, so would be available for much less.

- Manchester City have edged ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo next month, according to TEAMtalk. Semenyo, 25, is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs, with Spurs also preparing an offer, however, it is City who are best positioned to sign him and they would have no trouble paying his £65 million release clause. Personal terms also aren't expected to be a hurdle in any future transfer.

- Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City have RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande in their sights, according to Sky Germany. Diomande, 19, is under contract at Leipzig until June 2030, having joined the German side back in the summer. However, the club would be willing to sanction his exit if an offer in excess of €100 million arrives. As things stand, no concrete talks have taken place with any Premier League side, but that could all change next month. So far this season, the Ivory Coast international has scored six goals in 12 Bundesliga matches.

- Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson is on Crystal Palace's shortlist for January, The Telegraph reports. Johnson has struggled for game time of late, potentially opening the door to a shock move to last season's FA Cup winners. Palace boss Oliver Glasner is set to be without winger Ismaïla Sarr for the next few weeks, as he is due to play at AFCON with Senegal, however Spurs boss Thomas Frank may block any move for Johnson if he can't find a replacement.

- Real Madrid are a possible destination for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise in the future, alongside Liverpool and Arsenal. (TEAMtalk)

- Despite his impressive cameo against Manchester City, striker Endrick will leave Real Madrid to join Lyon on loan in January whatever happens. (AS)

- Bayern Munich are in talks with winger Serge Gnabry over a contract extension until 2028 -- with an option to extend for a further year. (Nicolo Schira)

- Nottingham Forest could turn their attention to Everton's James Garner in their search for midfield reinforcements, while Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood is also on their shortlist. (Daily Mail)

- Bayern Munich right back Sacha Boey, 25, could leave the club and join Crystal Palace. (Fabrizio Romano)

- West Ham United forward Niclas Füllkrug is on AC Milan's striker shortlist. The Germany international is expected to leave the Hammers on loan next month. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- West Ham could try and replace Füllkrug with Sassuolo forward Andrea Pinamonti, who is also wanted by Lazio. (Calciomercato)

- Toulouse defender Dayann Methalie is on Newcastle's radar and he could replace Fabian Schar in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Eintracht Frankfurt have no intention of letting Brazilian goalkeeper Kauã Santos leave the club this winter, despite reported interest from other clubs. (Sky Germany)

- Paderborn have completed the signing of Waldhof Mannheim striker Kennedy Okpala, who will join the club in January. (Sky Germany)

- Southampton are showing interest in Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, who is on loan at Hamburger SV. (Christian Falk)

- D.C. United are in advanced talks to sign forward Tai Baribo from Philadelphia Union for a fee in the region of $4 million. (Tom Bogert)

- A move to Leicester City is possible for former West Ham forward Michail Antonio, 35, who is currently training with the East Midlands club. (Ben Jacobs)