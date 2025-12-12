Thomas Frank: Tottenham will make signings in January transfer window

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Frank has promised Tottenham will "definitely" be busy in the January transfer window and hoped signings could be made early despite positive news on Dominic Solanke.

Frank has been without the services of £65 million ($87m) forward Solanke virtually all season due to an ongoing ankle injury and recently decided to stop providing updates on the England international until he returned to training.

Even though Solanke has not resumed full training, he hinted at a comeback on Friday, but Frank still expects Spurs to be active next month, with majority shareholders ENIC -- run by the Lewis family trust -- willing to strengthen the squad after they injected £100m of capital into the club in October.

"More or less after the window shut in September we had the first formal meeting and it is an ongoing process that," Frank said ahead of Sunday's trip to Nottingham Forest.

"I, of course, also get to know more and more the squad and players, so one thing is the daily interaction and also I have seen a lot of games live. Watched them back and you see all the small good habits and bad habits from the players.

"What can you affect? Or that will be tricky? Or how the relationship is? So, that knowledge gets us closer and closer to knowing what we want.

"We will definitely be in the market, no doubt about that. We want them as early as possible, like every other time and let's see if we can have them before the 31st of January."

Spurs have three games before the end of 2025 and Solanke appears unlikely to feature but posted an hourglass on Instagram on Friday in a hint he could soon return.

Ex-Bournemouth striker Solanke first reported an ankle issue in pre-season and, despite being able to feature in three games in August, the 28-year-old has been sidelined since, even though he underwent minor ankle surgery on Oct. 1.

"Yeah, I guess it's good news when he posted there," Frank said.

"As I said with Dom, because it's an injury he picked up in July and it's dragged on for a while, I would much more prefer to say, instead of 'he is back soon' and all of that, when he is training fully with the team and is available.

"I'm happy to answer all these questions. I'm just a little bit bored of it because let's talk about Forest, it's much more interesting. Sometimes its not so easy and straight forward. Maybe it's a minor setback? Maybe it's taken a little bit slower?

"Without being too boring and talking about details, the thing is, it's more positive now and I'm looking forward to him on the training pitch and involved in the squad.

"No doubt I would love to have Dom out there. To have a quality player like him in the squad, that would just help even more for competition, for rotation, for everything in the team.

"The good thing is I'm not in doubt he'll be out there."