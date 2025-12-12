Tottenham's Thomas Frank: Dyche understands me better than anyone else

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has said Sean Dyche understands him better than any other coach in football because "we are in the same s--- together."

Spurs travel to Dyche's Nottingham Forest on Sunday aiming for a third successive victory, after wins over Brentford and Slavia Prague eased some of the pressure on Frank.

The 52-year-old has previously revealed how he sought inspiration for his former Brentford side from the work Dyche did at Burnley, where he spent a decade in charge, twice leading them into the Premier League and securing their first European qualification since 1967 before later being sacked in April 2022.

Dyche subsequently spent two years at Everton before replacing Ange Postecoglou at Forest in October, winning six of his 11 matches in charge across all competitions.

"Of course, some you meet in different circumstances for whatever reason, when you come together as coaches, talk about life and football," Frank said on Friday about Dyche.

"I think it is fair to say we are the only ones that really understands each other. We are in the same s--- together, dealing with the same problems and all sorts of things. I think that is nice to share experiences and thoughts with good colleagues and friends there. Of course, when we play against each other it is very competitive."

Thomas Frank has said that Forest boss Sean Dyche understands him better than anyone other Premier League manager. Photo by Zach Forster/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Frank also played down an imminent return to action for Dominic Solanke after the striker posted an image on social media with an hourglass emoji, seemingly hinting a comeback was close.

With Solanke sidelined with an ankle problem, Frank said: "I guess it is good news when he posts that. With Dom, because it is an injury that he picked up in July, it's dragged on for a while.

"I am happy to answer of these questions, I just get a little bit bored of them because let's talk about Forest, it is much more interesting. I'll have much better news when I can say 'now he's training fully with the team, he's available soon.' I know you guys need to ask the question, of course."