Mohamed Salah to return to Liverpool squad vs. Brighton - sources

Mohamed Salah is set to be included in Liverpool's squad for Saturday's Premier League match with Brighton & Hove Albion, sources told ESPN.

Salah was omitted from the matchday squad for Liverpool's midweek victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League following his explosive interview after the Reds' 3-3 draw with Leeds United.

The 33-year-old, who was dropped to the bench for a third consecutive game against Leeds, claimed he had been "thrown under the bus" by the club and that his relationship with Liverpool manager Arne Slot had broken down.

However, sources said Salah will be part of the squad this weekend following conversations with Slot on Friday, with the move felt to be in the best interests of all parties. Salah will then depart to the Africa Cup of Nations, with the forward's future set to be discussed further in the coming weeks.

Salah suggested last weekend that the Brighton clash could be his last for Liverpool, with the forward leaving to represent Egypt on Dec. 15. He has been a long-term subject of interest from Saudi Arabia and could leave the club in January if a resolution cannot be reached with Slot and Liverpool's hierarchy.

Speaking at his news conference earlier on Friday, Slot said he had "no reasons not wanting him to stay."

"We have spoken a lot in the last week. After the Sunderland game there were a lot of conversations between his representatives and ours, our representatives and him, between him and me, and today I will speak to him again," Slot added.

The Liverpool boss said the decision of whether Salah rejoined the squad was solely his.

"I think we decided as a club -- and I was part of that decision -- not to take him to the Inter Milan, and I am always in contact with [sporting director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group CEO of Football Michael Edwards], but when it comes to the decision-making of the lineup or the squad they always leave it open to me," Slot said.

"That is not to say I don't talk to them, mainly Richard not Michael, but I talk to him about so many things. The decision to play a player or have him in the squad -- as I have experienced until now and I think this will never change -- is entirely up to me."

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past four games in all competitions. However, they have won just two of their past 10 matches in the Premier League.