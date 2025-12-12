David Silva: 'I was the first' to receive Inter Miami offer

The "Futbol Americas" crew react to Inter Miami winning the MLS Cup after beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the final. (2:24)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Spain midfielder David Silva has revealed he turned down a move to Inter Miami after leaving Manchester City in 2020.

After spending 10 seasons at the Etihad, Silva was tempted to join the MLS but opted to return to LaLiga and play for Real Sociedad, where he retired in 2023 after suffering an ACL injury.

"I was the first to receive offers from Inter Miami," Silva, 39, told the El Camino de Mario podcast.

David Silva has revealed an offer from Inter Miami. Getty

"I met with [Inter Miami president David] Beckham in Manchester, but I told him I still wanted to compete in Europe. Then I had many other offers: Japan, Qatar... but then I prioritized my personal life and I felt very ready to compete."

A 2010 World Cup winner and European Champion in 2008 and 2012 with Spain, Silva looks back at his time in England with pride.

Asked if he would have liked to have played for Barcelona, the former Valencia star said: "Who wouldn't have liked to...but the best decision I made was to go to City.

"I had 10 spectacular years there. The people treated me incredibly well, we won everything, the team was improving, and then there's England, which has something different.

"I don't know what it is, but they have something different about football. It's like a religion for them. It took me a couple of months to adapt because between the World Cup and the holidays I didn't have time to train.

- Inter Miami in Suárez talks, make De Paul deal permanent

- Messi, Kane lead in EA FC's TOTW 13

- Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins MLS MVP for 2nd straight year

"I watched them play and thought, 'Either I get fit or I'm finished.'

"I spoke to the manager, told him I wasn't ready, and little by little he brought me in."

Silva scored 77 goals in 436 appearances for City and won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups during his time at the Etihad.