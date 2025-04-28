NWSL Power Rankings: Gonzalez key to NJ/NY Gotham FC's rise

Open Extended Reactions

It's Monday, and another week of NWSL action is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 5 to come up with this week's order of all 14 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Saturday, May 3 vs. Portland Thorns, 7:30 p.m. ET

Up until last week's 1-0 loss to the Washington Spirit, the Pride hadn't lost a game since October 2024. It didn't take long for Orlando to hop back into the win column -- in dramatic fashion, no less. In a clash with Angel City on Friday night, Orlando fell into a two-goal hole in the first half before scoring three unanswered to earn a 3-2 victory in front of their home crowd. It was far from a seamless win, but thanks to a 93rd-minute own goal from Angel City's M.A.Vignola, the Pride picked up their fifth set of three points.

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Sunday, May 4 vs. Chicago Stars, 1 p.m. ET

Ruthless efficiency defined Gotham's 3-0 win over the Washington Spirit on Saturday. Between Sarah Schupansky's goal in the third minute and two more dead-ball goals in the first half, Gotham scored three on just five shots in the opening 45 minutes at Audi Field. Thanks to Schupansky and Esther Gonzalez, who's now up to seven goals in seven games this season, Washington had no answer for Gotham's central dominance.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Friday, May 2 vs. Seattle Reign, 10:30 p.m. ET

The NWSL's last perfect team is perfect no more. After outlasting the Orlando Pride to earn that honor, Kansas City dropped their first game of the season in a 3-2 road loss to the North Carolina Courage. Vlatko Andonovski's team started well -- and nearly finished well. Kansas City held a 2-1 lead heading into the 90th minute. But a pair of late allowances, including one that stemmed from sloppy set piece defending, turned the tide in favor of the hosts.

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Friday, May 2 vs. Angel City, 8 p.m. ET

From enjoying a revenge-filled win over Orlando to losing 3-0 in front of your home crowd, the Washington Spirit experienced the NWSL's highs and lows over the last week. A sloppy first 45 minutes, complete with poor marking inside the box and sloppy turnovers deep in their own half, dashed the Spirit's hopes of victory on Saturday. Manager Jonatan Giráldez being served a red card summed up the putting for Washington. At least Croix Bethune got back on the field for the first time this season.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Sunday, May 4 vs. Bay FC, 8 p.m. ET

Beating the Chicago Stars doesn't shoot you up these rankings like it would have a decade ago. Still, San Diego deserve credit for taking care of business on the road in a 3-0 victory this past weekend. While the Wave didn't create chance after chance, they were clinical in front of goal. More than that, their possession dominance in the attacking half kept play far from Kailen Sheridan's net in a sharp defensive ploy. Across the board, it was a job well done for San Diego.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Friday, May 2 vs. KC Current, 10:30 p.m. ET

On the night where legendary defender Lauren Barnes became the first player to reach 20,000 minutes in NWSL history, Seattle fought back from a one-goal deficit to earn a point on the road against Bay FC. The 1-1 draw featured some sharp play from forward Jordyn Huitema, who scored her first goal of the season, and some effective defending from Barnes and the Reign in their three-at-the-back setup.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Saturday, May 3 vs. Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m. ET

After earning their best result of the season in the form of a 4-1 win over Gotham on Tuesday, Portland couldn't secure back-to-back wins on Sunday against Racing Louisville. Instead, they hosted a massively open 3-3 draw, one that featured former Louisville forward Reilyn Turner scoring against her old team. Between Turner's goal and a pair of penalty kicks, the Thorns' defensive frailties were cancelled out by timely attacking play.

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Sunday, May 4 vs. San Diego Wave, 8 p.m. ET

When Racheal Kundananji put Bay FC ahead of the Seattle Reign in the first half of their meeting on Saturday night, it looked like the hosts might push towards a comfortable victory. With Kundananji knifing forward in transition, Bay can make life miserable for just about any team in the NWSL. Unfortunately for Albertin Montoya and Co., the counter-attacks dried up, Seattle equalized in the second half, and things ended in a 1-1 draw.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Friday, May 2 vs. Washington Spirit, 8 p.m. ET

The story for Angel City for the first four matchdays of the season was tightly controlled defensive outings: they conceded only one goal per game en route to picking up two wins and two draws to start the year. Over the last two weeks, that defensive solidity has evaporated. Following a brutal 4-0 loss to Gotham last time out, Angel City fell 3-2 to the Orlando Pride on Friday. Their multi-goal lead in the first half faded when three second half concessions turned three points gained into three points lost.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: Saturday, May 3 vs. Utah Royals, 10 p.m. ET

North Carolina left it late against the Kansas City Current, but finally picked up their first win this season. With two goals coming in or after the 90th minute, the Courage weren't light on drama on Saturday. It wasn't all flash for the Courage, though. There was substance, too. Ashley Sanchez's game-winning goal in second-half stoppage-time capped off an effective passing sequence that came straight out of the Sean Nahas school of possession. Finally, this team got the monkey off their back.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Friday, May 2 vs. Racing Louisville, 8 p.m. ET

Houston didn't piece together the most convincing of wins over Utah on Friday night, but they pieced together a 1-0 win nonetheless. Fabrice Gautrat's team spent most of the match defending in their back-three setup, absorbing pressure and making it difficult for the Royals to find clear looks in front of goal. The Dash kept things tight and ultimately notched a late winner through Delanie Sheehan. Thanks to that winner, Houston earned their second victory of the season.

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Friday, May 2 vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m. ET

Despite taking a 3-1 lead heading into first-half stoppage-time, Racking Louisville couldn't see out a win on the road against the Portland Thorns. They were whistled for a penalty to close out each half. Outside of those dead ball conversions, Louisville had the better of the play in what turned out to be a 3-3 draw with Savannah DeMelo leading the charge from her No. 10 role. Still, you can't allow a pair of penalty goals and expect to win.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Sunday, May 4 vs. Gotham FC, 1 p.m. ET

A bleak season continued for Chicago on Saturday with a 3-0 home loss to the San Diego Wave marking their fifth defeat in six games. Once again, the Stars lacked firepower going forward -- their 12 shots rarely came from dangerous locations deep in San Diego's territory. And once again, the Stars conceded a goal after the 90th minute. It's time to press the panic button.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Saturday, May 3 vs. Utah Royals, 10 p.m. ET

Though they had the vast majority of possession on the road in Houston (57% to their host's 43%), Utah's attack was lifeless in a 1-0 loss on Friday. They managed just 0.9 xG from 13 shots, according to FBref. That lack of an attacking punch has been the thorn in the Royals' side all season long: they're yet to register more than 1.1 xG in a single game all season. No team in the NWSL has fewer touches in the box than Utah, a club still in pursuit of their second win.