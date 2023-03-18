ST. FRANCIS BAY, South Africa -- Kristian Krogh Johannessen and Matthew Baldwin shared the lead at the SDC Championship in South Africa on Saturday when the third round was suspended because of fading light.

The pair had moved to 11 under par through 13 holes when players were called off at the St. Francis Links course on South Africa's south coast.

The tournament, which is making its debut on the European tour, is playing catchup after high winds caused a postponement on Friday, leaving many players to complete their second rounds and move straight to their third rounds on Saturday.

Norway's Johannessen led by three shots when the second round was finally completed on Saturday but third-round playing partner Baldwin whittled away at that lead with four birdies and no dropped shots through those 13 holes.

As the Englishman made his move, Johannessen dropped a shot on No.11, his second bogey of the round.

Daniel Brown and Joost Luiten earlier set the clubhouse target of 9 under when they completed their third rounds and are two behind Johannessen and Baldwin in a tie for third but have the luxury of a later start on Sunday while the co-leaders play the remaining five holes of their third rounds.

Brown carded 67 with an eagle and three birdies and Luiten had five birdies and went bogey-free for his 67.

Jens Dantorp of Sweden is also 9 under alongside Brown and Luiten with four holes to play in his third round.