The LPGA Tour is going back to Malaysia and restoring what could have been another gap in the Asia swing.

The Maybank Championship will be Oct. 26-29 at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, replacing the void created when the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA was canceled. The Maybank Championship will have a 78-player field and a $3 million purse.

The Maybank Championship was a European Tour and Asian Tour event from 2016 through 2019 until being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LPGA Tour previously played the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur from 2010 until that ended in 2017.

"The LPGA and Maybank's shared values around elevating and empowering women make this an important partnership for us in this region of the world," LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said.

The Maybank Championship would allow for at least a three-week Asia swing in October that would now go from South Korea to Malaysia to Japan before the tour wraps up in Florida. Still on the schedule, the week before South Korea, is an event in Shanghai.

The LPGA lost one week of its three-week Asia swing earlier this year when the Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island in China was canceled.