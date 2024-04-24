How to watch 2024 PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

It's time for the 2024 PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans! Held annually since 1958, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is a professional golf tournament held at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. The PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans has an $8.9 million purse with $1,286,050 million going to each member of the winning team. Nick Hardy and Davis Riley won the top prize in 2023. Here are key facts to know about the 2024 event.

When is the 2024 PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans tournament?

The 2024 PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans runs April 25-28.

How can fans watch the action?

Fans can tune into the tournament via the ESPN streaming hub.

*All times Eastern

4/25: Coverage starts at 8:00 a.m.

4/26: Coverage starts at 9:15 a.m.

4/27: Coverage starts at 9:00 a.m.

4/28: Coverage starts at 10:30 a.m.

There will be traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage each day with main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

In addition to reigning champions Hardy and Riley, fans can catch:

How can fans access other golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for breaking news, in-depth profiles, rankings, scores, schedules and more.