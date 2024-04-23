Open Extended Reactions

The International team for the Presidents Cup is building some familiarity in its leadership ranks from 2022, with the exception of for Ernie Els stepping in for K.J. Choi as an assistant.

International captain Mike Weir said his four assistants would be Els, Trevor Immelman, Camilo Villegas and Geoff Ogilvy. Two years ago at Quail Hollow, Immelman was the captain and had Weir, Villegas, Ogilvy and Choi as assistants.

"We have been working closely together through the years to ensure the International team continues its momentum from 2019 and 2022," Weir said. "The culture and close-knit nature tied to this team is foundational to everything we will do heading into Montreal, and I can't wait to work alongside them to deliver a great week of golf for our players."

Els was the 2019 captain and gave the International team a real identity with its shield on the logo. He was not part of the 2022 matches.

The Presidents Cup is at Royal Montreal on Sept. 26-29. The U.S. team is 12-1-1 in the Ryder Cup-style competition, with its only loss coming at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia in 1998.

Jim Furyk, a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour, is the U.S. team captain.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.