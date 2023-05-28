STERLING, Va. -- Harold Varner III won his first LIV Golf event Sunday when he two-putted from about 35 feet for birdie on the par-5 18th hole at Trump National in LIV Golf-DC.

Varner won by 1 shot over Branden Grace of South Africa, who moments earlier holed an approximately 20-foot birdie putt on the tough par-4 second hole, his last of the shotgun start. Grace closed with a 66.

Mito Pereira, the 36-hole leader, shot 71 and finished third.

Varner won for the first time on American soil. He never won on the PGA Tour before signing on with the Saudi-funded league. His previous two professional wins were the Australian PGA Championship and the Saudi International.

"I'm getting better at golf," he said. "That's always been my goal. I think big things are coming."

Varner, who opened the 54-hole event with a 64, started the final round 1 shot behind Pereira. But the Chilean bogeyed his first two holes.

Varner holed a bunker shot for birdie at the 11th, and he made a 12-foot birdie putt on the 15th that gave him a 2-shot lead. Grace birdied two of his final three holes.

Varner finished at 12-under 204 and made $4 million.

Torque won the team competition.

Brooks Koepka had a 70 and tied for 12th a week after winning the PGA Championship at Oak Hill for his fifth major.