LOS ANGELES -- PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition, according to a joint statement from Monahan and the PGA Tour Policy Board on Tuesday night.

The statement indicated that in Monahan's absence, chief operating officer Ron Price and executive vice president and president Tyler Dennis will take over the "day-to-day operations" of the circuit.

"Jay Monahan informed the PGA Tour Policy Board that he is recuperating from a medical situation," the statement read. "The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. [Price and Dennis] will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate."

Monahan, 53, has been under intense scrutiny after the PGA Tour's stunning announcement June 6 that it was forming an alliance with the DP World Tour and the LIV Golf League, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The clandestine deal was orchestrated without the knowledge of PGA Tour members, including members of the Player Advisory Council and the Policy Board.

Human rights groups also have criticized the PGA Tour and Monahan for their sudden about-face regarding Saudi Arabia's entry into men's professional golf.

Monahan took over as PGA Tour commissioner in January 2017, replacing Tim Finchem, who had led the circuit since 1994. Monahan had previously served as deputy commissioner and chief operating officer.