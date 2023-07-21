        <
        >

          The Open 2023 - Watch Travis Smyth sink the first ace of The Open

          Though he was one of many golfers to comment on Royal Liverpool's tough 17th hole, Travis Smyth scored an ace on Friday. Richard Heathcote/R&A via Getty Images
          • Mark Schlabach, ESPN Senior WriterJul 21, 2023, 11:15 AM
            Close
            • Senior college football writer
            • Author of seven books on college football
            • Graduate of the University of Georgia
            Follow on Twitter

          HOYLAKE, England -- Before the start of this week's 151st Open Championship, Australia's Travis Smyth made it clear that he didn't like Royal Liverpool Golf Club's new 17th hole.

          "The hole is just brutal," Smyth said. "So brutal."

          Playing to only 132 yards, the par-3 17th is protected by thick rough and deep pot bunkers in the front and cavernous bunkers on the back and sides. Players face a stiff crosswind from the tee, as they look across the Dee Estuary at Wales in the distance.

          Smyth, who plays on the Asian Tour, learned how brutal "Little Eye" can be when he carded a double-bogey 5 in the first round.

          In Friday's second round, Smyth became the first player to ace the hole. Using a 9-iron, Smyth's ball bounced twice on the green before jarring the hole. He raised his arms and received high-fives from playing partners Brendon Todd and Romain Langasque.

          The ace moved Smyth's total to 8 over, so he won't be around for the weekend at Royal Liverpool. But he'll leave England with a memory that will last a lifetime.