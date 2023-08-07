The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup regular season in 2024 will include 36 tournaments from January through August, including four majors, the Players Championship and eight signature events, the tour announced Monday.

The regular season, which is returning to a calendar-based schedule for the first time since 2012, starts with two tournaments in Hawaii, The Sentry and Sony Open. The regular season ends with the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Aug. 8-11.

The FedEx Cup playoffs will again feature three events, with the top 70 players in the points standings after the Wyndham competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, the top 50 in the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the top 30 in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

"We are excited about the roll-out of the PGA Tour's reimagined schedule and what the season will offer to our fans: a January start with stars competing head-to-head more often, alongside the weekly drama of life-altering moments and the emergence of new stars," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "While winning on the PGA Tour continues to be the ultimate -- and most difficult -- challenge, we have further connected every tournament, with more at stake each week."

The eight signature events will include limited fields with increased prize money and FedEx Cup points (700 to the winner). They include The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the Travelers Championship.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is replacing the WM Phoenix Open as a signature event (called a designated event this season) in 2024. The tournament will continue having amateurs compete alongside 80 professionals during the first two rounds, while only professionals will play the final 36 holes at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The three player-hosted invitationals -- the Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus -- will include a 36-hole cut to the top 50 scores and ties and any player within 10 shots of the lead. The invitationals will also award $4 million to its winners.

The other five signature tournaments will not have a cut.

Winners of tournaments this year and the top 50 players in the 2022-23 FedEx Cup standings -- those who qualify for next week's BMW Championship, the second leg of the playoffs -- will make the field for the season-opening Sentry at Kapalua on Jan. 4-7.

The fields for the other seven signature events will include the top 50 players from the 2022-23 FedEx Cup points standings and 15 additional players who can qualify in two ways. The "Next 10" includes the top 10 players in the points standings who aren't otherwise eligible, and the "Swing 5" includes the top five points earners from the swing of full-field and additional events preceding each signature event.