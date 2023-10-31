Open Extended Reactions

Rory McIlroy's 2024 season begins in the United Arab Emirates with back-to-back events on the DP World Tour in Dubai.

He is set to compete at the inaugural Dubai Invitational Jan. 11-14 at Dubai Creek Resort, followed by the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club from Jan. 18-21.

McIlroy, 34, of Northern Ireland, is the defending champion at the latter, a 1-shot victory over Patrick Reed in January 2023.

"I'm really excited to start my year at the Dubai Invitational," said McIlroy, per Sky Sports. "I've always enjoyed coming back to Dubai to set up my season and with a pro-am format, this tournament is going to be an enjoyable week."

McIlroy's participation in the Dubai events will keep him out of two PGA Tour events in the same weeks -- the Sony Open in Honolulu, scheduled for Jan. 11-14, and The American Express in La Quinta, California, the following week.