Jordan Spieth will serve the remainder of Rory McIlroy's term as a player director on the PGA Tour's policy board.

Commissioner Jay Monahan announced the change to tour members Monday.

The term runs through the end of 2024. Spieth's selection was voted on by the five other player directors: Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson.

"With Rory McIlroy resigning from the PGA Tour Policy Board last week, per the PGA Tour Tournament Regulations, the five remaining Player Directors have elected Jordan Spieth to serve the remainder of Rory's term which expires at the end of 2024," Monahan wrote to members, according to an email obtained by Golf Channel.

"Jordan has extensive experience with the Tour's governance process, having served two years on the Player Advisory Council (2017-18) including PAC Chairman in 2018 and three years (2019-21) as a Player Director."

McIlroy resigned last week, citing the time commitment as the biggest factor. He also was blindsided by the PGA Tour's controversial decision on June 6 to enter into a framework agreement to form a partnership with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the DP World Tour. He had been a loud critic of the breakaway LIV Golf League, which is being funded by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

McIlroy wasn't informed of the framework agreement until a few hours before it was announced by Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan on CNBC.

Spieth, 30, is a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour with major victories at the Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015) and the Open Championship (2017).

Information from ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Field Level Media was used in this report.