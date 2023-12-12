Open Extended Reactions

Tony Finau isn't leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf League, he announced Monday on social media.

Finau, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, wrote on Instagram that he will be returning to the PGA Tour for a 10th season in 2024. There had been recent speculation that Finau might jump to the LIV Golf League, and he didn't do much to shoot it down at last week's Grant Thornton Invitational.

On Thursday, LIV Golf signed Spain's Jon Rahm, the third-ranked player in the world, to a multiyear contract worth more than $300 million, according to sources. LIV Golf League officials are recruiting other PGA Tour players to join Rahm's team, sources told ESPN.

"I'm excited for 2024 and looking forward to playing my 10th season on the PGA Tour!" Finau wrote on Instagram. "And stoked to be defending in both Mexico and Houston! Thank you to my partners for your continued support. Thank you to the fans for all the love for our whole Finau fam."

Finau, 34, won twice this past season at the Houston Open in November 2022 and the Mexico Open in April. He had 13 top-25 finishes in 24 starts. Finau has collected more than $37.4 million in on-course earnings during his PGA Tour career. He is currently ranked 21st in the Official World Golf Ranking.

When Finau was asked Friday about rumors that he might sign with the Saudi Arabian-financed LIV Golf League, he told reporters, "I have nothing to say right now. I haven't heard anything. ... I haven't let anything marinate other than just playing right now."

Finau indicated that he will compete in the first PGA Tour tournament of the 2024 season, the Sentry at Kapalua Resort in Hawaii, on Jan. 4-7. Rahm is the defending champion.