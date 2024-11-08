Open Extended Reactions

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -- Paul Waring hit the shot of his life to complete a career-low 11-under 61 in the second round of the Abu Dhabi Championship on Friday and establish a five-stroke lead heading into the weekend of the European tour's first playoff event.

The No. 229-ranked Englishman hit a draw with a 3-wood from about 260 yards to inside 4 feet at No. 18 and tapped in the birdie putt to move to 19-under par for the tournament.

The European tour confirmed to The Associated Press that it is the lowest 36-hole score to par in the tour's history.

Waring, who opened with a 64 on Thursday, made nine birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round at Yas Links and set a course record.

First-round leader Tommy Fleetwood of England (68), Johannes Veerman of the United States (67) and Danish players Niklas Norgaard (65) and Thorbjorn Olesen (67) were tied for second place on 14 under.

Rory McIlroy made a triple bogey on No. 17 in his second successive 67 and was nine strokes off the lead.

McIlroy can clinch a sixth Race to Dubai title with a win this week.