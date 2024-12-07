Open Extended Reactions

SUN CITY, South Africa -- Aldrich Potgieter will enter the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge with a three-shot lead as the 20-year-old South African chases a home victory.

Potgieter's blemish-free 66 on Saturday included four birdies before an eagle on the par-5 14th. He started the third round four shots back at Gary Player Country Club.

"A win here would mean everything to me. It would be a dream come true," said Potgieter, who was at 7 under overall.

Italy's Francesco Laporta and England's Matthew Jordan were Potgieter's closest challengers.

Defending champion Max Homa will start Sunday's final round four shots off the lead. The American was in a three-way tie for fourth place with England's Jordan Smith and France's Romain Langasque.

Potgieter won the British Amateur in 2022 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.