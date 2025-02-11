The Genesis Invitational 2025: How to watch, schedule, more

Open Extended Reactions

Fans will have to wait to see Tiger Woods back on the PGA Tour. The 15-time major champion, who was expected to make his 2025 debut on tour this week at the Genesis Invitational on the South Course at Torrey Pines in San Diego, said Monday that he's still processing the death of his mother and won't play in the event. Woods said he still hopes to attend the tournament, which was moved from its traditional home at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The opening round of the Genesis Invitational, which benefits Woods' TGR Foundation, would have been nine days since the passing of Woods' 80-year-old mother, Kultida.

Although Woods won't tee it up at Torrey Pines, the star-studded field will still include 46 of the world's top 50 golfers, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and defending event champion Hideki Matsuyama. The field will compete for a total purse of $20 million, with the winner taking home $4 million.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the Genesis Invitational?

It runs Thursday to Sunday, Feb. 13-16.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday: First-round coverage begins at 10:30 a.m.

Friday: Second-round coverage begins at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday: Third-round coverage begins at 10 a.m.

Sunday: Fourth-round coverage begins at 9:30 a.m.

Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

How can fans access other golf content from ESPN?

