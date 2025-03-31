Open Extended Reactions

Rory McIlroy, who finished in a tie for fifth at the Houston Open on Sunday, said he has been recently bothered by his right elbow as he ramps up for the Masters.

McIlroy, however, sounded undeterred that it would have any impact on his game.

"My right elbow has been bothering me a little bit, so I'll get some treatment on that and make sure that's OK going into Augusta," McIlroy, the world No. 2, said after shooting a final-round 64.

"I still feel like I've got some stuff to work on. I still don't think my game is absolutely 100% under the control I would want. I've got my coach, Michael Bannon, coming in [Monday] so we'll be working at home and making sure the game feels good going into the Masters."

McIlroy, who will not play at the Texas Open this week, has won twice on the PGA Tour this season. He only needs a victory at the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam.

The Masters will be played April 10-13 at Augusta National.