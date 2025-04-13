Tyler Fulghum gives a pair of bets he's making ahead of the final rounds for Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau at the Masters. (1:02)

The fourth and final round of the Masters is here, with a green jacket up for grab at the day's end.

Teeing off last will be the pairing of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, the top two competitors to win the jacket. McIlroy enters the final round holding a two-stroke lead, trying to become the sixth golfer ever to complete the grand slam in the Masters era. DeChambeau closed the third round in impressive form however, and is looking to pull off another dramatic comeback against McIlroy -- just under a year ago the American surpassed McIlroy on the final hole to win the 2024 U.S. Open.

Here are some of the best moments from the final round of the Masters on Sunday.

McIlroy and DeChambeau get things underway

A beautiful day for golf in Augusta