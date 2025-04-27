Open Extended Reactions

DULUTH, Ga. -- Jerry Kelly won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on Sunday for his 13th PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing two of the last four holes for a one-stroke victory over Ernie Els.

The 58-year-old Kelly, tied with Els entering the round, closed with a 5-under 67 to finish at 20-under 196 at TPC Sugarloaf. He opened with a 62 on Friday and shot 67 on Saturday.

Els birdied the last for a 68. He opened with rounds of 65 and 64.

Steven Alker was third at 16 under after a 65.

Ángel Cabrera had a 68 to finish fourth at 15 under. Vijay Singh followed at 13 under after a 70.