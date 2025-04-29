How to watch PGA CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: ESPN+ schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour heads back to Texas this week for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines a field of 156 golfers who will compete for a $1,782,000 winning share of the $9.9 million total purse. Scheffler, who is still searching for his first win of 2025, finished tied for fifth in his last start at TPC Craig Ranch in 2023. Taylor Pendrith edged Ben Kohles to win last season's tournament.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday: First-round coverage begins at 7:45 a.m.

Friday: Second-round coverage begins at 7:45 a.m.

Saturday: Third-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

Sunday: Fourth-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top players will take part?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Sungjae Im

▪︎ Byeong Hun An

▪︎ Tom Kim

▪︎ Sam Burns

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

