Charlie Woods was unsuccessful in his second attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open.

Woods, 16, carded a 3-over-par 75 at Wellington (Fla.) Golf Club on Thursday. The son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods was seven strokes shy of the required score of 68.

The younger Woods did show improvement, however.

Last year, he fired a 9-over 81 at The Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla. He rebounded to qualify for the U.S. Junior Amateur, however he missed the cut at that tournament by 18 strokes.

Arth Sinha finished atop the heap in the U.S. Open qualifying at 6-under 66, one stroke better than Matthew Marigliano.

Tyler Stachkunas, Carson Kiawonn and Michael Gligic also punched their tickets to a one-day, 36-hole final qualifier at Emerald Dunes in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The 2025 U.S. Open is June 12-15 at Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club.