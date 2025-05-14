Open Extended Reactions

Sahith Theegala has withdrawn from this week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow due to a neck injury, tournament officials said Wednesday.

The same ailment led Theegala to withdraw from the Truist Championship on Sunday. He had opened that signature event with rounds of 69 and 71 before falling into last place in the field with an 8-over 78 on Saturday. After an opening birdie in the third round, Theegala carded four bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey before withdrawing.

Theegala, ranked No. 31 in the world, has missed just one cut this season on the PGA Tour but has struggled to contend, logging just one top-20 finish (T-17, Genesis).

Alex Smalley replaced Theegala in the field at the PGA, the season's second major that starts Thursday in Charlotte, N.C.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.