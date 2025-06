Open Extended Reactions

The 125th U.S. Open continued Sunday at Oakmont Country Club just outside of Pittsburgh.

Both Sam Burns, who was leading the pack at 4 under heading into Sunday, and J.J. Spaun, who was tied with Adam Scott at 3 under, are looking for their first major championships. They'll have to contend with an extraordinarily difficult Oakmont course that has left them, Scott and Viktor Hovland as the only golfers under par.

