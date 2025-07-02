How to watch 2025 PGA John Deere Classic: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour heads to Silvis, Illinois, this week for the John Deere Classic. Every shot will take place at TPC Deere Run, with a total of $8.4 million up for grabs, including $1,512,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.

Defending champion Davis Thompson finished with the lowest 72-hole score in John Deere Classic history a season ago. Thompson shot a 28-under 256 to win by four strokes.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the John Deere Classic?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

First-round coverage begins at 7:45 a.m.

Friday

Second-round coverage begins at 7:45 a.m.

Saturday

Third-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

Sunday

Fourth-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

Which top golfers will be playing in the event?

In addition to defending champion Thompson, fans can check out:

▪︎ Ben Griffin

▪︎ Sungae Im

▪︎ Jason Day

▪︎ J.T. Poston

▪︎ Denny McCarthy

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules, rankings and more.