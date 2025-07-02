        <
          How to watch 2025 PGA John Deere Classic: ESPN schedule

          Davis Thompson won the 2024 John Deere Classic. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jul 2, 2025, 01:32 PM

          The PGA Tour heads to Silvis, Illinois, this week for the John Deere Classic. Every shot will take place at TPC Deere Run, with a total of $8.4 million up for grabs, including $1,512,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.

          Defending champion Davis Thompson finished with the lowest 72-hole score in John Deere Classic history a season ago. Thompson shot a 28-under 256 to win by four strokes.

          Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

          When is the John Deere Classic?

          It runs Thursday to Sunday.

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

          What is the schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Thursday

          First-round coverage begins at 7:45 a.m.

          Friday

          Second-round coverage begins at 7:45 a.m.

          Saturday

          Third-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

          Sunday

          Fourth-round coverage begins at 8 a.m.

          Coverage includes main feed, marquee group, featured groups and featured holes.

          Which top golfers will be playing in the event?

          In addition to defending champion Thompson, fans can check out:

          ▪︎ Ben Griffin

          ▪︎ Sungae Im

          ▪︎ Jason Day

          ▪︎ J.T. Poston

          ▪︎ Denny McCarthy

          How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

          Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules, rankings and more.