How to watch 2025 PGA Genesis Scottish Open: ESPN schedule

This week, the PGA Tour returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the Genesis Scottish Open. Oban, Scotland, native Robert Maclntyre looks to defend his 2024 title in his home open against a loaded field that includes each of the top five players in the world. After finishing second behind Rory Mcllory in 2023, MacIntyre dramatically sank a 22-foot putt for birdie on the final hole to edge Adam Scott in last season's event. He became the first Scot to win the tournament in 25 years.

A total purse of $9 million will be on the line this week, with the winner receiving $1.5 million and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the Genesis Scottish Open?

It runs Thursday July 10 to Sunday July 13.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on Disney+ and ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

First-round coverage begins at 2 a.m.

Friday

Second-round coverage begins at 2 a.m.

Saturday

Third-round coverage begins at 4:15 a.m.

Sunday

Fourth-round coverage begins at 4:15 a.m.

Coverage includes main feed and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Xander Schauffele

▪︎ Justin Thomas

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

