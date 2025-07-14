Open Extended Reactions

Rory McIlroy was delighted with his performance at the Scottish Open after finishing runner-up to American Chris Gotterup on Sunday, saying his game is in a good place heading into the Open Championship this week at Royal Portrush.

McIlroy was looking to become the first player to win the Masters and Scottish Open in the same season but finished two shots behind Gotterup, tying with Marco Penge for second place.

"I'm really happy with where everything is," McIlroy, who won the Open in 2014, told reporters Sunday. "Looking forward to getting to Portrush tonight and getting out onto the golf course early tomorrow and just turning my attention to that."

McIlroy, 36, has struggled to find his best form after completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters in April. The world No. 2 said in June that he had not anticipated how difficult it would be to stay motivated after claiming what had been an elusive Masters title.

But after a strong performance last weekend in North Berwick, the five-time major champion said he was now ready to fully focus on the Open.

"I'm really happy with where my game is, the way I played over the weekend, the shots that I hit, how I controlled my ball flight," McIlroy said. "It has been a great week. Missing the trophy, that's about it."

