Charlie Woods vaulted into contention at the Junior PGA Championships with a 6-under par 66 in the second round in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Wednesday.

After carding a 70 during the first round on the Kampen-Cosler Course at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex, Woods birdied six of his first eight holes en route to making the turn in 5-under 31 on Wednesday. He birdied three of his first six holes on the back to reach 9 under for the event before consecutive bogeys dropped Woods back to 7 under.

Charlie Woods shoots -6, round of 66 to jump the leaderboard 42 spots. 👀#JuniorPGA pic.twitter.com/thX2cnQWND — PGA Amateur Golf (@PGAAmateurGolf) July 30, 2025

He is seven shots behind leader Lunden Esterline, a 2027 Auburn commit, with Max VanderMolen and Chase Yenser tied at 9 under with 36 holes to play.

Woods, 16, failed to qualify for the match play rounds at last week's U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in Dallas. He is now seeking one of the two automatic spots on the Junior Ryder Cup team that will go to the top two finishers this week. There is also one captain's pick, although Woods is unlikely to be selected for it.

A junior at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, Woods won the AJGA's Team TaylorMade Invitational in May. He has not yet made a college commitment.