Scottie Scheffler hits one of the best shots of his career as he chips for birdie to extend his lead at the BMW Championship. (0:56)

Scottie Scheffler added another title Sunday to his growing collection, winning the 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Robert MacIntyre set the pace throughout most of the weekend, carding round-best scores of 62 in the first round and 64 in the second. Scheffler stayed steady though, never finishing a round with lower than a fifth-best score on the leaderboard to eventually pass MacIntyre and the rest of the field for the victory.

The highlight of the final round for Scheffler came late in the afternoon, when the world No. 1 chipped in an improbable birdie from the rough on the 17th hole to take a two-shot lead. Scheffler raised his club in the air, high-fived his caddie then pumped his fist to celebrate the spectacular shot.

SCOTTIE. SCHEFFLER. ARE YOU KIDDING?!?!



A chip-in birdie to take a two-shot lead on the 71st hole @BMWchamps! pic.twitter.com/nw6YitU0FA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 17, 2025

He finished the weekend 15 under par, two strokes ahead of the next closest competitor in MacIntyre.

LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and others were impressed by Scheffler's latest feat. Here's the top reactions from around the sports world to the American's impressive shot and victory at the BMW Championship:

Scheffler so damn COLD out there!! 🏌️‍♂️🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2025

Crazy ZONE he's in currently! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2025

Scottie is crazy man 😂😂😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 17, 2025

That was insane Scottie Scheffler 🔥 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 17, 2025

Scottie is something else! Insane talent. — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) August 17, 2025

Scottie is on a different level⛳️ — Logan Wilson (@ljw21) August 17, 2025