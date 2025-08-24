Open Extended Reactions

BIRMINGHAM, England -- Rasmus Højgaard secured the remaining automatic qualification place in Europe's Ryder Cup team by finishing in a tie for 13th at the British Masters, which was won by Alex Norén on Sunday.

Højgaard needed to finish in a two-way tie for 29th or better in the tournament at The Belfry to earn enough points to overtake Shane Lowry, who was clinging onto the sixth and final spot in the list of automatic qualifiers in Europe's team.

Despite being wracked with nerves, Højgaard shot 1-under 71 in the final round and jumped past Lowry. Norén shot 67, holing a 7-foot bogey putt at the last for a one-stroke victory on 16-under par.

"I don't know what to feel -- I've been so stressed out on the course today. I was telling my caddie, I don't know how I'm going to be able to do this," said Højgaard, who will make his Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Black next month.

"I'm over the moon right now."

Højgaard received a call from European captain Luke Donald after his round.

"You've earned it, you belong, and I'm very, very excited to have you on the team," Donald could be heard saying.

"I know that was a stressful week," Donald added, "lots of ups and downs, but you came out on top and that's what it's about. So you should be proud of yourself."

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton had already claimed the other five automatic spots in Luke Donald's team, which will be defending the Ryder Cup.

Lowry must now hope for one of the six captain's picks to complete the 12-man team. They will be announced on Sept. 1.

Rasmus Højgaard's twin brother, Nicolai, competed for Europe in the 2023 Ryder Cup outside Rome.