GRAND BLANC, Mich. -- Stewart Cink successfully defended his title in The Ally Challenge for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the year, beating Ernie Els with a par on the first hole of a playoff Sunday.

Cink closed with a 4-under 68, birdieing two of the last three holes, to match Els at 15-under 201 at Warwick Hills. Els parred the final five holes in a 69.

The 52-year-old Cink won the Insperity Invitational in May in Texas, beating Retief Goosen in a playoff. He won eight times on the PGA Tour, topped by The Open in 2009.

Cink opened with a 62 and shot a 71 on Friday to enter the final round a stroke behind Els.

Steven Alker (65), Cameron Percy (70) and Soren Kjeldsen (70) tied for third at 12 under. Goosen (71) and Thongchai Jaidee (69) were 11 under.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.