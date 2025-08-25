Ryder Cup 2025: Who will complete Team Europe? Luke Donald to make final captain's picks

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Donald will announce his six captain's choices for his Ryder Cup team on Monday as Team Europe bid to become the tournament's first away victor since 2012.

Donald already has a star-studded cast at his disposal -- featuring 2025 stars Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood -- and the captain's selections will finalise what looks to be one of the strongest European sides in recent memory.

The Europeans will battle the U.S. team at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, on Sept. 26-28.

They won 16½-11½ last time out in Rome but no visiting team has won since the Miracle at Medinah 13 years ago.

We already know the U.S. picks -- with captain Keegan Bradley opting against selecting himself -- so who will represent Team Europe?

CAPTAIN

Luke Donald

There was a time when Team Europe captains would routinely return for back-to-back appearances. At the start of the modern Ryder Cup era, between 1979 and 1995, Europe only had three different captains: John Jacobs, Tony Jacklin and Bernard Gallacher. That's nine tournaments split between three different captains.

Team Europe have never had a repeat captain since. Team USA haven't used the same captain for two straight tournaments since Ben Hogan in 1949. What Donald will do at Bethpage is certainly rare.

Interestingly, it only yielded three victories, two of which came under Jacklin in '85 and '87. Should Donald guide Europe to another victory, he would be the only other person to manage that feat.

Still, Donald will have the backing of the group. It was in a postmatch news conference at Marco Simone that Rory McIlory gave his blessing.

"I think everyone sitting here would be very happy to have him again," he said.

Donald, who led Europe to a commanding victory in Italy, will also be hoping to become the first European captain to win on U.S. soil since José María Olazábal with the "Miracle of Medinah."

"Great opportunities don't come along very often in life and I'm a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands," Donald said in his announcement statement.

"This is one of these moments."

QUALIFIED

Rory McIlroy

Ryder Cup appearances: 7 appearances (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2023)

Individual match record: 16 wins, 13 defeats, 4 ties

Rory McIlroy was the first player to qualify for Team Europe at this Ryder Cup, and his eighth appearnace at the famous event comes after one of his most memorable seasons.

The Northern Irishman infamously ended his August National heartbreak and completed his career Grand Slam by winning the 2025 Masters in a trademark chaotic fashion. That wasn't his only victory, though: He also had two wins before the Masters at Pebble Beach and TPC Sawgrass.

McIlroy's post-April form has been slightly more up-and-down -- he missed the cut at the Canadian Open and tied 47th at the PGA Championship -- but he has still managed four Top 10 finishes since then, including at the Open at Royal Portrush.

Robert McIntyre

Ryder Cup appearances: 1 appearance (2023)

Individual match record: 2 wins, 0 defeats, 1 tie

Robert McIntyre may not have clinched any titles on the PGA Tour this year, but it's been fantastic season nonetheless for the Scot who has two runner-up fiinishes -- at the U.S. Open and BMW Championship -- and six Top 10s.

His second appearance at the Ryder Cup comes after he made a near-perfect debut that saw him go undefeated, including a Sunday individual victory over Wyndham Clark.

"Bob has put in some big performances on both sides of the Atlantic this season, and that fine form combined with his experience from 2023 will be invaluable in New York," Donald said when McIntrye booked his spot.

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryder Cup appearances: 3 appearances (2018, 2021, 2023)

Individual match record: 7 wins, 3 defeats, 2 ties

Just like McIlroy, Fleetwood will enter this Ryder Cup with a slightly different feeling than all the last. The Liverpool-born golfer picked up his first PGA Tour win after 164 attempts that were littered with near and painful misses.

His lifting of the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club put a happy end to what was a historically rough spell. Put succinctly: He was the best golfer to have never won on Tour. His 30 top-five finishes without a victory were the most on the PGA Tour in the past 100 years, according to ESPN Research.

With that over, Fleetwood can turn his attention to the Ryder Cup where he has been a reliable contributor for Team Europe. His seven match wins over the past three Cups have seen him take down the likes of Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

He twice partnered McIlroy last time out at Marco Simone. Will we see the same again at Bethpage?

Justin Rose

Ryder Cup appearances: 6 appearances (2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2023)

Individual match record: 14 wins, 9 defeats, 3 ties

At 45 years old, Justin Rose will be the oldest member of Team Europe and he brings experience as well as talent to this roster.

He comes into the Ryder Cup in fantastic form, winning the the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August, as well as managing a sixth-place finish at the Scottish Open and 16th place at the Open. That comes in the same year that he finished second behind McIlroy in a playoff at the Masters.

The 2023 Ryder Cup was the first time that Rose had been picked for the tournament -- he had qualified for all his previous appearances -- and he was paired twice with McIntyre where they won and tied before he fell to a 2&1 defeat to Patrick Cantlay.

Rasmus Højgaard

Ryder Cup appearances: None

Individual match record: N/A

Rasmus Højgaard will make his Ryder Cup debut this year after he secured the final qualification spot with a tied-13th finish at the British Masters.

It has not been Højgaard's best year yet on the PGA Tour: He has previously managed one win every year since he debuted in 2019. This year, he has just made a single top 10 -- a second-place finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

At 24 years old, the Dane will likely be the youngest member of the team, and he will be hoping to do better than his brother, Nicolai, did on his rookie appearance in 2023 when he lost two and drew one, including a singles defeat to Xander Schauffele.

Tyrrell Hatton

Ryder Cup appearances: 3 appearances (2018, 2021, 2023)

Individual match record: 5 wins, 4 defeats, 2 ties

The lone LIV player to secure automatic qualification for Team Europe, Hatton will embark on his fourth Ryder Cup.

The Englishman managed to earn his berth for the tournament despite his LIV ranking points not counting towards his qualification. However, his victories at last year's Alfred Dunhill Links and the Dubai Desert Classic, alongisde his major record that saw him tied-fourth at the U.S. Open, was enough to book his place.

Hatton was one of Team Europe's best performers last time out, winning three of his four matches and going undefeated.

POTENTIAL CAPTAIN'S PICKS

Note: Luke Donald will confirm his six picks for the 2025 Ryder Cup on Monday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. BST.

Jon Rahm

Ryder Cup appearances: 3 appearances (2018, 2021, 2023)

Individual match record: 6 wins, 3 defeats, 3 ties

While Rahm is only 24th in the European rankings, there's no way the Spaniard won't be teeing up at Bethpage.

Rahm, whose lowly position is exclusively due to a lack of starts in DP World Tour events, claimed his second straight LIV Golf title in 2025 and also impressed in the majors, with top-15 finishes at Augusta, Quail Hollow and Oakmont.

A two-time major winner and an imposing matchplay opponent, the 30-year-old is also a Ryder Cup natural, claiming 7.5 points from his three appearances. Expect him to be a key cog in Donald's team again.

Shane Lowry

Ryder Cup appearances: 2 appearances (2021, 2023)

Individual match record: 2 wins, 3 defeats, 1 tie

Lowry may not have shown the form we so often see in majors in golf's premier team event, but the 38-year-old should add valuable experience to Donald's side.

The Irishman, McIlroy's best friend in golf, missed out on automatic qualification by less than four points and has consistently impressed on the PGA Tour, with two second-place finishes this year at Pebble Beach and the Truist.

He'll be desperate to add to his 2.5 Ryder Cup points.

Sepp Straka

Ryder Cup appearances: 1 appearance (2023)

Individual match record: 1 wins, 2 defeats, 0 ties

Straka looked a Ryder Cup lock earlier this year after two PGA Tour victories in four months. While he should still make the team, it's fair to say his form has been a bit shaky since May.

The Austrian, who missed the cut in three out of four majors in 2025 despite being backed for success, finished a distant 30th at the Tour Championship at seven-over par and has been inconsistent with his putter in particular.

Still, his development since 2023 is likely not to have gone unnoticed by Donald.

Ludvig Aberg

Ryder Cup appearances: 1 appearance (2023)

Individual match record: 2 wins, 2 defeats, 0 ties

The surprise pick and breakout star from Marco Simone is surely going to be a force to be reckoned with at Bethpage, and for many years to come.

Aberg won the Genesis this year and finished seventh at the Masters before going off the boil slightly. His form returned at the Scottish Open, and he goes into Monday's announcement on the back of five straight top-25 finishes.

The Swede, still just 25, won half his matches on his debut and should be given the chance to improve his record further.

Viktor Hovland

Ryder Cup appearances: 2 appearances (2021, 2023)

Individual match record: 3 wins, 4 defeats, 3 ties

It's been a topsy-turvy 2025 for Hovland, following up three straight missed cuts in February and March with a shock win at the Valspar. His showing there, and form since, should have secured his place.

Hovland made the cut at all four majors -- finishing third at Oakmont -- and ended his season with a top-10 at the BMW Championship before placing 12th at the Tour Championship. The Norwegian also has a stellar Ryder Cup record, playing in all five sessions of both matches he's been involved in.

Expect him to rekindle his fine partnership with Aberg at some point at Bethpage.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Ryder Cup appearances: 3 appearances (2016, 2021, 2023)

Individual match record: 1 win, 7 defeats, 0 ties

Similarly to Hovland, Fitzpatrick's place looked in serious doubt earlier on in the year. An eighth-placed finish at the PGA Championship, however, kickstarted his campaign.

Fitzpatrick has six top 10s in 11 tournaments since then and it's that form that puts him in good stead for a fourth Ryder Cup appearance.

What might give Donald hesitation, however, is the Englishman's Ryder Cup results thus far. Fitzpatrick only has a single match win -- with McIlroy in four balls two years ago -- and has never claimed a single point Stateside.

Harry Hall

Ryder Cup appearances: 0 appearances

Individual match record: N/A

What a 12 months or so it has been for Hall. Might it be enough for a Ryder Cup debut?

Since a maiden win on the PGA Tour last July, Hall has established himself as a regular contender, with five more top-10s in 2025 and impressive performances in both majors he qualified for, at Quail Hollow and Portrush.

His consistency earned him a spot in the Tour Championship, where he placed 17th. Food for thought for Donald, certainly.

Aaron Rai

Ryder Cup appearances: 0 appearances

Individual match record: N/A

Unlike Hall, Rai has been tracking towards a Ryder Cup bow for some time -- though he may just miss out on this occasion.

His form since a first PGA Tour title at the 2024 Wyndham Championship has been patchy (outside of the majors where he made the cut four times in 2025), with only two top-10s all year.

For a potential rookie, he does bring a fair amount of Tour experience, so you never know.

Nicolai Højgaard

Ryder Cup appearances: 1 appearance (2023)

Individual match record: 0 wins, 2 defeats, 1 tie

Nicolai has been overshadowed by brother Rasmus since debuting at Marco Simone, and his disappointing season is likely to mean he is watching rather than playing this time around.

Hojgaard has only one top-10 finish in the States all year, and his performance in 2023 -- claiming only half a point -- doesn't go in his favour, either.

Alex Noren

Ryder Cup appearances: 1 appearance (2018)

Individual match record: 2 wins, 1 defeat, 0 ties

Noren looked nowhere near Ryder Cup reckoning after returning from injury with three missed cuts in seven tournaments, and a best finish of 17th.

But the Norwegian -- so impressive on debut seven years ago in France -- has been in sparkling form since the Scottish Open, with two top 10s before winning the British Masters.

He's an outside shot, but Donald may be tempted if looking at recent form alone.

Marco Penge

Ryder Cup appearances: 0 appearances

Individual match record: N/A

An in-form player with immense power, Penge has broken through in 2025 -- although largely on the DP World Tour.

Penge has two wins to his name and also finished second at the Scottish Open, but his lack of experience overseas may count against him. At worst, he's one to watch for the future.

Matt Wallace

Ryder Cup appearances: 0 appearances

Individual match record: N/A

Wallace finished 12th in the European rankings but since winning the European Masters a year ago, his performances haven't really been good enough to earn Donald's call.

The Englishman missed the cut six times on the PGA Tour this year and has also struggled in his three DP World Tour appearances.