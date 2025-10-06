Open Extended Reactions

JACKSON, Miss. --Vince Whaley stepped into the water to play a shot and a 6-foot alligator was watching closely. He still turned his back on the gator and saved par.

Whaley figures the alligator was about 20 feet away in the water when he played his shot from the bank on the par-5 11th hole Sunday in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Play it as it lies 🐊



Vince Whaley played this shot from the lake ... just a few feet away from a gator @Sanderson_Champ! pic.twitter.com/iK3NaSEdiZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 5, 2025

He was one shot out of the lead at the time, and he was aware of the gator with its full head above water and eyeing him.

"Well, thankfully, my back was to him so I could focus on the shot for a second," Whaley said, adding he had "a lot of trust" in his caddie monitoring the situation.

The gator never moved. Whaley splashed out short of the putting surface and got up-and-down for par. He finished with a 67 and tied for third.

And the plan if the gator had moved?

"The plan was to get the hell out of the water," he said.