TGL Season 2 schedule: How to watch matches on ESPN networks

After announcing earlier in the summer that the season would open on Dec. 28, the TGL has unveiled the rest of its 2025-26 season schedule.

The opening match will be broadcast by ABC at 3 p.m. ET and will feature the two teams that met in the championship of the first season -- the Atlanta Drive GC and the New York GC. (Atlanta was the first champion.)

Earlier in the year, the league announced that the Motor City Golf Club, representing Detroit, will be its first expansion franchise in 2027.

Here's the schedule for the second TGL season:

Dec. 28: Atlanta Drive GC vs. New York GC, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Jan. 2: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Jan. 6: Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Jan. 13: New York GC vs. Jupiter Links GC, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Jan. 20: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links GC, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Jan. 26: The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Feb. 2: Jupiter Links GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Feb. 9: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Feb. 23: Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Feb. 23: Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Feb. 24: The Bay Golf Club vs. New York GC, 5 ET (ESPN)

Feb. 24: New York GC vs. Boston Common Golf, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

March 1: Jupiter Links GC vs. Boston Common Golf, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

March 2: New York GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

March 3: Jupiter Links GC vs. The Bay Golf Club, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

March 17: Semifinal match No. 1, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

March 17: Semifinal match No. 2, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

March 23: Finals match No. 1, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

March 24: Finals match No. 2, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

March 24: Finals match No. 3 (if necessary), 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)