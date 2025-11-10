Open Extended Reactions

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- The PGA Tour is returning to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina for the first time in 86 years with a FedEx Cup Fall event in September.

The Biltmore Championship in Asheville, sponsored by the Biltmore Estate and Explore Asheville, is scheduled for Sept. 17-20 -- the second new fall event the tour has announced in the past month. It will be held at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, a Jack Nicklaus signature design.

North Carolina already has the Truist Championship in Charlotte (May) and Wyndham Championship in Greensboro (August).

The PGA Tour was last in Asheville in 1942, a four-year run of a tournament called Land of the Sky Open. Ben Hogan won his first individual tour title in 1940, the start of winning three in a row at Asheville.

The event was held a week before the Masters from 1940 through 1942. Now it will be the third week in September at a time when most players are simply trying to retain their PGA Tour cards.

The LPGA Tour played in Asheville from 1957 through 1960.

The announcement of the four-year deal with Asheville adds to a growing fall 2026 schedule. The Good Good Championship in Austin, Texas, will be Nov. 12-15. Other fall series events for 2026 include stops in Utah, Japan, Mexico, Bermuda and the southeast Georgia coast.