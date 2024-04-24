MBB recruiting: Meet the new No. 1s in the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes

Open Extended Reactions

A critical evaluation period for college coaches is almost upon us, and we're looking ahead to the next wave of rising elite high school basketball talent on the heels of updates in our 2025, 2026 and 2027 player rankings.

Below are updated scouting reports on the top player in each class ahead of the spring and summer circuit. The criteria for evaluating top high school basketball players includes a variety of pillars, including productivity, efficiency, physical and mental projection for college success, plus projecting potential NBA futures down the line.

These rankings are subject to -- and very likely will -- change in the coming months and years. We'll plan to hit the road to evaluate prospects, scout on film and revisit each class again in a few months.

2025