Max Verstappen has said he is hoping for more stability in 2025 as he looks to claim his fifth consecutive Formula 1 title with Red Bull.

Verstappen, 27, fought off the challenge of McLaren's Lando Norris last season to win the drivers' championship though though perhaps for the first time in a number of years spent part of the season not driving the fastest car on the grid.

The midseason announcement of car design guru Adrian Newey's departure combined with the saga surrounding Christian Horner's misconduct investigation -- of which he was eventually cleared -- meant 2024 was not all smooth sailing for the Dutchman.

"Last year has been challenging at times," Verstappen said. "Of course, we had a lot of good moments, of course, also some tough moments, and I hope that we can be, let's say, a little bit more stable and a little bit more all-round throughout the season."

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have enjoyed a period of sustained excellence in Formula One. Handout/FIA/DPPI via Getty Images

Red Bull have appointed a new teammate for Verstappen in Liam Lawson after Sergio Pérez's disastrous season saw him lose the seat just months after signing his new contract.

"What I'm looking forward to the most is just to see how competitive we are. Of course, as you said, new teammate in Liam [Lawson]," Verstappen added. "I'm excited to be working with him as well, and I think the whole team is excited to, yeah, look ahead to this season."